(WKBN)- Seven Springs Resort in Western Pennsylvania is pausing skiing and snowboarding activities on Friday, March 3.

According to to a Facebook post, with fluctuating temperatures the resort has chosen to preserve the mountain’s snow base.

The general manager of the resort Brett Cook said that snowmaking opportunities are available later in the weekend.

The resort will resume regular operations at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4.

It’s sister resorts, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain will continue regular operations on Friday.