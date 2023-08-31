YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The sixth of nine defendants accused of running cocaine from Puerto Rico to Youngstown pleaded guilty today in federal court.

Wilfredo Delgado-Mulero, no age or address listed, entered a guilty plea in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster to a charge of conspiracy with intent to possess and distribute cocaine.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 12.

Delgado-Mulero is the fifth defendant to plead guilty this month and sixth overall.

The nine defendants are accused of bringing cocaine from Puerto Rico to sell in Youngstown and the surrounding area between April 2020 and December 2021. The nine were indicted June 23, 2022.

The indictment lists 33 separate telephone conversations between the members of the drug ring and a confidential source discussing drug transactions. It also details members mailing large amounts of cash, $82,000 in one case and $116,000 in another, to buy cocaine.

The indictment in the case lists five separate times between April and August 2020 when Delgado-Mulero tried to purchase cocaine.