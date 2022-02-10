NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Six months ago, the owners of Reyers moved from their long-standing home in downtown Sharon to a new location in the Eastwood Mall. So, we decided it was time to ask, how’s it going?

One thing Reyers owner Mark Jubelirer brought with him in the move from Sharon was his knack for selling shoes.

“These are new. We’ve got purple. We’ve got red,” Jubelirer said.

Six months after the move, Jubelirer also says that financially, it has been a success.

“January was a bit tough because the world has been hibernating of course, but up until then, the last half of 2021 here was major league progress,” Jubelirer said.

Reyers had been located in Sharon for 135 years. Most people were familiar with its store at the end of a plaza downtown — a store that had 36,000 square feet.

“Inevitably, it was much too large for us for the last half a decade for sure,” Jubelirer said.

The new store at Eastwood has 14,000 square feet, or 60 percent less space.

“But we feel a little bit cramped and so we’ll find our way,” Jubelirer said.

Some things are the same, like the racks of sale shoes — a Reyers tradition — and the salespeople.

“Everybody who worked for us in Sharon is here with us today and then some,” Jubelirer said.

Sisters Lillian Longo and Carrie Simmons spent part of their afternoon buying shoes. They also shopped at the old store in Sharon.

Longo said she liked the old store better while Simmons said she likes the new one.

Six months after the move, does Jubelirer have any regrets?

“Well, only that we had to. But otherwise, the advantages certainly outweigh the disadvantages of it,” he said.

Jubelirer was also complimentary of the Cafaro Company and what it has done to make the transition easier.

“We could not have asked for a better landlord,” Jubelirer said.