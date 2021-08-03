LIVE NOW /
Sisters raise money for Alzheimer’s research in honor of their mother

Local News

Sisters Judy Gabriele and Elaine Kawecki raise money for Alzheimer's research in honor of their mother Loretta Nemenz

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two sisters in the Valley have been working hard to spread awareness and raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

Judy Gabriele and Elaine Kawecki own a lot of the Save-a-Lot stores in Youngstown, and the local IGA in Struthers.

Recently, they raised $30,000 for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s through a point of purchase campaign in their stores.

Their mother Loretta Nemenz passed away from the cognitive disease.

Their efforts are a way to make sure that other families don’t have to go through what they did.

“I’m just proud of the people that work for us that asked people. We’re very thankful to the customers for contributing, too. A lot of people were behind it, in support of it. It was more of a community response. It’s not just us, we were just an instrument,” Gabriele said.

Both sisters say they look forward to this year’s Mahoning Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s and will keep advocating for Alzheimer’s research for the years to come.

