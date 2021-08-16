Sisters create scholarship at YSU in mother’s memory to help women in STEM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The daughters of a well-known business man have created a scholarship at YSU to help women in STEM.

Gwendolyn Thomas Watson and Janet Thomas Shanklin are the daughters of Paul J. Thomas. Their mother is Marguerite Kauffman Thomas, and the $500,000 scholarship is in her memory.

The sisters say their mother “fiercely believed in education.”

“Scholarships are one of the ways to help relieve student debt, and for students, it is so important because they will have the opportunity then to concentrate on what matters most, and that is their studies,” said Stacy Quinones, communication coordinator of the YSU Foundation.

People can start applying for the scholarship within a year.

The scholarship page can be found of YSU’s website.