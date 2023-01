BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township.

According to a news release from Michael Hovis, chairman of the Bazetta Township Board of Trustees, Cadwallader Sonk Road will be closed between Henn Hyde and Howland Wilson roads until further notice.

The road will be closed until at least next Friday, according to a post on the Bazetta Township Police Department’s Facebook page.

More details will be forthcoming, according to police.