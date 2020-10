Northbound traffic is expected to start using the roundabout next week

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Starting on Friday, the single-lane roundabout near the Shenango Valley Mall will reopen to traffic.

It’s at the intersection of Route 62 and E. State Street in Hermitage.

The intersection will stay open for eastbound and westbound traffic.

Northbound traffic is expected to start using the roundabout next week.

Off-road work including lighting and landscaping will continue into next month.