Simply Slavic Festival closing downtown roads this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Simply Slavic Ethnic Heritage Festival this weekend will close some streets in downtown Youngstown.

The festival happening Friday and Saturday will feature folk dancing, vendors, educational exhibits, homemade food and children's activities.

The road closures start on Thursday at 7 p.m. in preparation for the event and last through noon Sunday:

E. Federal between Market and Walnut

N. Champion from E. Federal to the YMCA alley

S. Champion from E. Federal to Reality parking lot and Gateway parking deck

The weekend kicks off with Party on the Plaza Friday night, featuring Chardon Polka Band from 7 to 11 p.m. Admission on Friday is free.

On Saturday, children up to age 12 can get in free. For everyone else, it's $5. The festival will be happening from noon to midnight.