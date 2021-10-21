Simple ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser helps fight community hunger in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – In Mercer County, the Community Food Warehouse took an artistic approach to fight food insecurity right here at home.

The Empty Bowls fundraiser is centered around a simple meal of soup and bread. It started as a grassroots movement by artists around the world to help feed the hungry in their communities.

Thursday night’s meals were served up by a number of community members — including WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson — at the HOPE Center for Arts and Technology in downtown Sharon.

These funds are needed now more than ever.

“We saw a 30 percent increase in the number of families relying on the Food Warehouse and our member agencies. So events like Empty Bowls raises the much-needed funds to keep our agency in supply of food. We’re reaching about 4,200 families each month in Mercer County,” said Rebecca Page, executive director of the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.

Page says there are nearly 15,000 residents in Mercer County that are considered food insecure.

Every dollar donated allows the agency to supply three meals to families in need.

They’re hoping Thursday night’s event can raise upwards of $30,000, which will help provide 80,000 meals.