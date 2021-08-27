Silver’s Shop storefront in downtown Youngstown sells

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For nearly 50 years, Silver’s “Vogue” Shop was a mainstay in downtown Youngstown.

Friday, we learned Lena Esmail, the CEO of Quickmed Urgent Care, recently purchased the building on West Federal Street for $460,000.

The site has been empty since the clothing store’s owner closed back in March.

Esmail said plans call for commercial business space on the basement and ground floors and 20 new apartments upstairs.

“So we’re looking at a six to eight month process for the commercial suites and then probably about an eight to 12 month process to start the first phase of the loft apartments,” Esmail said.

She expects building renovations to cost at least $1.5 million.

She hopes the new development will not only create new jobs downtown but also provide additional housing space for the city.