Silent killer: Now is a good time to test your home for a potentially deadly gas

With more people working and doing schooling from home, the risk of significant exposure to this danger has increased

(WYTV) – January is Radon Awareness Month. Every year, the Environmental Protection Agency encourages homeowners to test their homes for it.

Radon is a naturally occurring, potentially deadly gas. It can seep into your home from the ground, but you can’t see, smell or taste it. That can be extremely dangerous.

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers.

The only way to determine if it’s in your home is to test for it.

“It’s all about exposure and your time of exposure,” said Tony Mowerer, regional manager at SWAT Environmental. “It’s a silent killer, so bottom line is it’s best to find out if you have high levels and to reduce your exposure as soon as possible.”

You can buy a test kit at the store or hire an inspector to test your home for you.

“A lot of people are working from home, a lot of offices are in the basement because they’re looking for extra time. Maybe you’re homeschooling your kids in the basement. Now is the perfect time. It’s winter, your house is closed up, you’re spending a lot more time at home because of this pandemic, you and your kids. Hopefully that ends soon, but it’s definitely worth causing a higher exposure,” Mowerer said.

The Ohio Department of Health says all 88 counties in the state have detected high levels of radon. Some parts of the state have extremely high levels of radon. The health department estimates 60% of Ohio’s counties have elevated levels.

Nationally, 1 in 15 homes test positive for radon and 2 in 5 homes test for hazardous levels.