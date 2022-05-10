LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday evening in Lowellville, the community came together in a show of support for the high school track and field team.

It was the Rockets’ first track meet since the tragic shooting incident last Thursday.

Eleven other schools from around the area were in attendance.

Wednesday will be the first time K-12 students in Lowellville will return to class.

Signs of comfort and support, along with blue and yellow ribbons, line the streets throughout the village leading to the school complex.

When students walk through the doors Wednesday morning, they’ll be welcomed back with even more words of encouragement as chalk art was drawn outside of the school.

Students will be on a staggered schedule. Those times are listed on the district’s website.

On Tuesday, the Mahoning County coroner confirmed that the student who shot himself passed away. The 13-year-old boy died Friday night.

WKBN’s thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Lowellville community.