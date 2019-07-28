33 News at 6

Sight For All United holds annual 5K in Austintown

All the proceeds benefit the work done at Sight For All United

by: WYTV Staff

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sight For All United hosted a 5K at Austintown Township park for the second year in a row on Sunday.

Their mission is to provide eye care services to everyone regardless of their financial situation.

Michael Woloschak is an optometrist who works with Sight For All United. He says this service fills a huge need in the community.

“There’s a lot of people in our community, because of economic situations, that don’t have an eye care and aren’t able to afford eye care. As an optometrist, we do the glasses part of it. I do some artificial eyes. I just think it’s a great cause,” said Woloschak.

Both Doctors and Patients can fill out a form to request help from Sight For All.

Those with enough financial need are eligible for services.

