HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers along Myron Street in Hubbard may have noticed some new construction there this week. It centers around safety.

Construction of 1,000 feet of sidewalk along Myron Street from the Eagle Creek senior living apartments to Main Street is officially underway.

Crews were working on building a retaining wall Tuesday afternoon, but the project also includes moving a few fire hydrants.

“It’s been something that has been years in the making and the work of not only ODOT but also the city trying to work with the residents to be able to make this a reality,” said Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle.

ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch says the sidewalk installation in Hubbard is part of a larger $3.5 million project in Trumbull County that includes resurfacing Route 82 from Route 5 to E. Market Street.

“Any time we can improve pedestrian mobility in the Valley it’s always a great thing,” Marsch said.

The sidewalks will connect to the Hubbard Veterans Bridge, which was replaced about two years ago, and connect all the way down to Main Street, giving seniors who live at Eagle Creek a safer way to get to the sidewalk network in the heart of the city.

“Now they’ll be able to travel on Myron Street through a sidewalk versus walking on the road. So it’ll improve safety for not only the walkers but motorists as well,” Marsch said.

Marsch says the project is expected to be finished by late October.