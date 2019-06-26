Siblings in Newton Falls raise money for fire victim’s family with lemonade stand

The brothers and sisters live across the street from where Sunday's deadly fire happened

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A local family is doing what it can to help the victims of a tragic fire in Newton Falls.

Kelly Reese, 42, died in the house fire Sunday night along Oak Knoll Road. She was trapped on the second floor and never made it out.

Ashley Love lives in the neighborhood. She said it was heartbreaking to watch the family lose everything.

That’s when she and her children came up with the idea of a lemonade stand.

“We were sitting outside last night and we are talking about all the cars that were going back and forth. They wanted to see what was going on at this house and Hayden said, ‘Let’s have a lemonade stand.’ And then the other kids said, ‘Yeah, let’s donate all of the profits that we make to the family’ and we just took off from there,” Love said.

She said her kids have always had big hearts and she is so proud of them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In light of the tragedy, the Newton Falls Joint Fire District has partnered with the American Red Cross to provide free smoke detectors. They are for people living in Newton Falls Village and Township.

Anyone in need of free smoke detectors must schedule an appointment with the fire department to have them installed. You can contact the fire department at 330-872-7306.