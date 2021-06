HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – If you’re looking to get rid of sensitive documents, there will be a shredding event in Hermitage Tuesday.

JFS Wealth Advisors is hosting the free event at its offices at 1479 N. Hermitage Rd.

You will be able to safely and securely get rid of things like tax papers and bills.

It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until the truck is full of shredded paper.