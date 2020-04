Witnesses said someone in a red car may have been doing the shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after police found a dozen 9mm shell casings early today while answering a gunfire call on the West Side.

Police were called about 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of Wesley and Burbank Ave. for gunfire and found a house that had a bullet hole, reports said.

Witnesses said someone in a red car may have been doing the shooting.

Police searched the area for the car but could not find it, reports said.