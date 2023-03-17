WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 36-year-old Warren man was taken to the hospital after police responded to Riverview Apartments for shots fired early Friday morning.

Officers were sent to the high-rise apartments located at the intersection of Tod Avenue and Buckeye Street NW around 2:10 a.m. Friday.

Several people called 911 to report hearing a number of gunshots. One person said they heard people arguing.

“Sounded like about 10 shots,” the caller said. “Four shotgun rounds and then that stopped. There was a lot of yelling, and then there was two more and just about 30 seconds ago somebody shot off again.”

According to a police report, officers found multiple casings in the parking lot.

The victim was found in an upstairs apartment and taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.