YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after several shots were fired at about 8:10 a.m. Monday at a man at a gas station in the 3200 block of South Avenue.

Police collected several shell casings and took a 911 call from a man at a nearby home who said two people walked up to him and fired several shots.

A man was shot and killed in June 2021 at the same gas station.

Early Sunday, three people were wounded in a shooting at a bar a half block away. Police arrested the gunman in that case.