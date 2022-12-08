NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Police from multiple departments were called to a pursuit where shots were fired in Niles Thursday morning

Niles police captain John Marshall said the incident began as a pursuit and that the vehicle involved was a stolen truck. Officers were searching a wooded area near Summit Avenue and Olive Street.

Captain Marshall confirmed that shots were fired, but that no one was injured.

Officers said a police cruiser was damaged. The cruiser was removed from the scene with front- and rear-end damage, as well as bullet holes in the windshield.

Niles, Weathersfield, McDonald and Austintown police departments, as well as the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, assisted with the incident.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.