Shots fired in New Castle prompts chase into Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A suspect who police say fired shots in New Castle ditched the van he was driving in Youngstown after a police chase.

The pursuit started about 1 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, New Castle officers were chasing the driver after they say he may have been involved in a report of shots fired.

The chase went over the state line into Mahoning County and the city of Youngstown.

Multiple departments joined the investigation including Boardman, Youngstown, Campbell and Lowellville.

The driver ditched the van in the area of Route 616 and Orrin Avenue and ran away.

Officers chased the suspect on foot and even called out a K-9 to help find him, but the man wasn’t located.