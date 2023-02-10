YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured early Friday after shots were fired for the second time this week on a West Side.

Police were called about 1:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Millet Avenue for a report of gunfire. A man there told officers he was in his yard with his dog when someone in a black car traveling north on the street fired several shots.

The man was not hurt.

Police found 11 .40-caliber shell casings in the street, reports said.

Sunday evening, someone fired several rounds in the same block at a house that is far off the street. In that shooting, police found four bullet holes in the house and a car was also damaged by a bullet.

Police collected 15 .40-caliber shell casings at that shooting, reports said.

No one was injured in that shooting either.

Reports said police believe the same house that was targeted Sunday was also targeted today.