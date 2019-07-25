Suspect hit by gunfire during attempted bank robbery in Liberty, police say

It happened at Home Savings on Belmont Avenue

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – An officer shot a suspect during an attempted bank robbery in Liberty Township, police say.

Detectives say the suspect walked into Home Savings on Belmont Avenue.

A police officer working a side job at the bank, who was in uniform, reported observing a firearm in the suspect’s hand.

Police say the suspect and officer exchanged fire, and the suspect was hit twice. He then ran into Belmont Park Cemetery, and police arrested him in the parking lot of Jimmy’s Italian Specialties.

The suspect was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Police said he didn’t get any money during the robbery attempt, and they were able to recover his weapon.

Further details, including the suspect’s identity, haven’t been released yet.

