YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Residents in the neighborhood are still shaken by an early morning shooting on the North Side of Youngstown.

One resident sent us photos taken a few hours after someone fired dozens of what they believe to be rifle and pistol rounds into a pair of homes in the 1800 block of Elm Street. This happened around 4:30 a.m.

Amazingly, no one was hurt, but both homes sustained numerous bullet holes and damage.

“The reality of seeing the police pick up all the markings and then you know, kids be unfortunately on the Salem corner. To go to school hours and hours later is an eye-opener. I hope that the mayor and police take this absolutely seriously,” the neighbor said.

A car sitting in front of one of the homes was also riddled with bullets. Youngstown Police are asking anyone with information on this morning’s incident to call them.