WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police converged in an area of Warren Friday.

Multiple units were called to an area of Austin Avenue and West Market Street.

Police were called to the area around 3:45 p.m. Friday. Everything is under control at the scene, now.

Police say someone at a house on Austin Avenue opened fire on some police officers. Police added they were not sure that the person shooting knew they were officers.

A person is in custody, police said.

No one was hurt.

At one point, there were about 20 units on the scene from various departments, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

