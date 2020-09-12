Shots fired near little league football game on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday around 12 p.m., Youngstown Police responded to a report of shots fired near a little league football game on the city’s south side.

The incident happened on Gibson Street, near Woodrow Wilson Elementary School where a little league football game was taking place.

One witness said he heard gunshots fired from the street and everyone ducked and ran. Another witness, a coach, says he didn’t know what was going on, but when he heard shots he pushed the kids away for safety.

One parent said her son was just getting ready to take the field when they heard six to seven gunshots then heard a car peel off.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Police are on scene collecting shell casings and told us they are still looking for the person who fired the shots.

33 News has a reporter on scene getting more information on this developing story.