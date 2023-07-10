YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man and a woman were not hurt after a car they were riding in late Sunday was damaged by gunfire.

Police were called about 11:30 p.m. to a home where a man told them minutes earlier he had been driving on Interstate 680 south near the Glenwood Avenue exit when he and a female passenger heard gunfire. He then realized the car they were in was hit.

They drove to a location nearby where they called police.

Reports said there were four bullet holes in the driver’s side door and the driver’s side window was also shattered by a bullet.

The couple was not injured but appeared to be very scared, reports said.