YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after they say a house was shot at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Hollywood Ave., just south of W. Indianola Boulevard.

No one inside was hurt.

YPD asks that anyone with any information call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-746-8YPD.