Police say shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the city's south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for two people following a shooting.

Police say shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the city’s south side.

Officers spotted a car with bullet holes in the side and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off and later crashed into a cement barrier near Willis and Glenwood avenues, according to police.

Two people got out and fled the scene.

No other information was released at this time. Check back here for updates.