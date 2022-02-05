Shortages impact fishing, boating

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The 2022 Sportsman’s Hunting and Fishing Supershow was well underway in Canfield Saturday.

Thousands of people packed into the 4-H Expo Building at the Canfield Fairgrounds to stock up supplies for the spring.

“I love to fish for trout,” said fishing lure vendor Dave Dunbar. “My love for the outdoors, I was raised that way being in the woods and getting to make a living at it is incredible.”

Dunbar makes fishing lures and says the demand has skyrocketed because of the pandemic.

“We compete a lot with the overseas product and right now the oversea products are having problems getting into the country so it’s giving us a chance to get into the stores,” Dunbar said.

The same goes for boats — vendor Scott Geitgey said his inventory is about 25% lower than pre-pandemic times, but there’s no shortage of people looking to buy.

“Order went from six to eight weeks, maybe 10, now we’re looking at four to six months,” Geitgey said. “If you want to order you’re probably going to be looking middle of the summer, if you wait another month or two you’ll see it next fall.”

The expo also raffled off rifles for charity. The guns are expected to rake in $15,000 in raffle ticket sales.

“Have to go to the store and do the background check. If he doesn’t pass the background check he doesn’t get the gun,” said Wayne County ruritan Dale Oran.

The same rules apply at the other half dozen gun raffle booths set up for the show.

The show will also be at the Canfield Fairgrounds on Sunday.