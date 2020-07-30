Shoppers prepare for Ohio’s tax-free weekend

Next Friday starts Ohio's Tax-Free Weekend. People will be heading to stores to grab everything they need for back to school.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Next Friday starts Ohio’s Tax-Free Weekend. People will be heading to stores to grab everything they need for back to school.

The savings start Friday, Aug. 7 and run through Sunday, Aug. 9. It lets people buy items like school supplies priced $20 or less and clothes at $75 or less — free of tax.

With school plans though still not solidified in some districts, many are wondering if students are still required to have the same supplies if they are learning from home.

Not everyone has received a supply list. Schools such as Boardman, Niles and Austintown have their lists posted online as well as other districts.

Teachers say even if students are learning from home, they still need the same supplies. Having the right tools such as markers, paper, and scissors can get students motivated to work.

“It is important for them to have their supplies so they can stay organized and so they are equipped with everything a kid in the traditional learning sense would have,” said Brittany Morell, marketing specialist for Austintown Schools. “So, whether they are remote or not, they can still be set up for success for the school year.”

Mom and teacher Amanda Tricomi said she plans to shop early to avoid the crowds next weekend. She says even if her kids end up not needing all the supplies, they can always be used later.

“We need to have as much normalcy as possible. My daughter is going into kindergarten and regardless of whether she is at home or at school, she should be working with glue sticks, scissors and crayons. I want her to be able to do all the projects that they would maybe send home for her,” Tricomi said.

Those big shopping deals next weekend could mean more people in stores. A crowded situation is not desirable during our current pandemic, so another option could be to buy online. The tax-free deal applies to online shopping, too.