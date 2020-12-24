Shoppers continue to fill malls Christmas Even despite pandemic, weather

For some, Christmas Eve shopping is a tradition, and for others, it's just more convenient

(WYTV) – Holiday shopping was not the same this year with the masks and social distancing enforced in local retailers, but that didn’t stop Valley residents from heading out to get some last-minute items Thursday.

Either way, there were plenty of people at the Eastwood Mall Thursday getting in their final purchases and not letting concerns about the pandemic spoil their holiday to-do lists.

“It’s busy here today. More packed than normal,” said Calvin Johnson, a shopper.

On Thursday, shoppers had one last chance to get some gifts ahead of Christmas morning.

“It’s really hectic. I’m surprised there are as many people out as there is, but then again, I’m not. It is the season to shop. Who’s gonna stop, you know?” said Robert Young, another shopper from Braceville.

People did not stay away from the Eastwood Mall on Christmas Eve.

Young said he needed to stop by Zales quickly to pick up his last-minute gift, and that overall, he says he felt that the store, mall and other customers kept the shopping environment safe.

“As long as you just do your thing, just wear this mask–which nobody wants to do, I get it–it’s fine,” he said.

Many popular stores were also crowd controlling, like GameStop, who made people wait in line until it was safe enough to shop.

“Just Christmas shopping with my family, take a picture with Santa, you know,” said Johson.

Shoppers were making the most of what has been an unusual Christmas season.

“It’s just nice seeing everyone out, wearing their masks respectfully, keeping their distance and you know, having fun,” Johnson said.

The Eastwood Mall is already closed for Christmas Eve and won’t be reopening until after Christmas, Saturday at 9 a.m., if you’re already thinking about making some returns.