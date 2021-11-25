Shoppers and retailers break holiday shopping habits

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most shoppers are staying home this Thanksgiving and not lining up hours before big sales.

Best Buy in Boardman usually has a line wrapped around the building with people camped out in tents but not this year.

In fact, there’s a fence there to help form a line. A sign says there are no doorbusters or ticket items this year and encourages people to shop online.

Best Buy opens at 5 a.m.

Meijer is one of the few stores that remained open for Thanksgiving but when we checked last Thursday night the parking lot was almost empty.

Not many customers were out doing much shopping. It’s that way at many of the other places across the Valley.

Shoppers are expected to hit their favorite stores tomorrow for Black Friday shopping.