Shoplifting turns into robbery arrest at Warren store

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a robbery charge following an incident at a west side store.

According to a police report, Dominique Jenkins, 30, was seen putting grocery items into her purse Sunday at the Sparkle Market on Parkman Road NW and then fought with staff as she was trying to leave.

Store security workers said that the former employee of the store has a history of shoplifting there since she was fired, so they kept an eye on her, according to the report.

Jenkins had a loaf of bread and pop in the cart for which another unknown customer had given her a receipt, however, she had several cleaning products in her purse totaling $59, according to the police report.

The store manager tried to block Jenkins from leaving with the stolen items but she shoved past her as she was swinging her arms, leaving the stolen items behind as she tried to run away, the report stated.

A security guard tackled Jenkins, but she fought with the security guard and was able to break free and run away, according to the report.

Jenkins was found a short time later in front of the Riverview Motel. She was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on robbery charges and pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Monday. She is scheduled to be back in court next week.