Shop Shenango Valley Day aims to bring traffic to struggling businesses

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Local shops and merchants in the Shenango Valley are hoping a new holiday shopping idea will help struggling businesses that have been hurting because of the pandemic.

A number of stores and restaurants are teaming up with the local Chamber of Commerce to promote “Shop Shenango Valley Day” this Saturday.

Recently, events like the annual holiday parade in Hermitage had to be canceled because of concerns over crowds and the coronavirus.

But now, organizers are hoping a day of local shopping — topped off by a fireworks display Saturday night — will bring the crowds back safely.

“But it’s just another way to, just really again, think outside the box. OK, let’s get these fireworks that will draw people here. Hopefully, they’ll stop at a shop. Hopefully, they’ll get some curbside and take it home. Now we have just helped attracted people to this area,” said Sherris Moreira, executive director of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce.