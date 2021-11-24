Shop and ship early, but how early?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With a busy shopping weekend coming up, the United States Postal System and UPS are reminding shoppers of what they’ll have to do to get their packages out on time.

USPS already released their plan and how they are going to handle the millions of packages this year. UPS says the best thing to do is shop early and ship early.

UPS boasts a 95% on-time delivery rate, they say, but shippers are urged to plan ahead this holiday season.

Workers are hard to come by right now, and delivery services are feeling the pinch, too. However, UPS says they are staffed and ready. They’ve increased grounds and air capacity, increased processing capabilities with many automated facilities to expedite deliveries.

UPS has the following tips to make sure your packages make it to their destination on time:

Shop sooner rather than later, as in NOW! Take advantage of retailers offering early sales and buy while there’s still inventory.

Pack and ship things pronto. Once you have gifts in hand, get them on their way early, avoiding potential winter weather delays.

Have a backup plan, like a gift card, services or event tickets, so you can pivot quickly in case you run into inventory issues.

Know the deadlines for shipping to friends and family from your area or around the world, and mark your calendar, because New Year’s gifts aren’t a thing.

Share these tips with your friends and family to make sure everyone gets the gifts they want on time.

UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines:

3-Day Select: Dec. 21

2nd Day Air: Dec. 22

Next Day Air: Dec. 23

UPS announced in September that it would be hiring more than 100,000 seasonal employees this holiday season.