WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and EMS personnel were at the Waffle House on Salt Springs Road after a shooting victim showed up there Sunday morning.

It is unclear how he got there, however, Youngstown police joined McDonald and Weathersfield police at the scene.

Several children and family members were milling around the parking lot, some hugging and crying.

An ambulance took the man to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Noelle Simon-Coggins of Liberty was inside having breakfast for Mother’s Day when she said bedlam erupted inside the restaurant.

“Everybody started running and yelling and said, ‘call 911, someone’s been shot,’” she said.

Simon-Coggins said she never heard any gunfire.

“I was just sitting here eating and everyone started yelling,” she said.

Several people who were inside had their cars blocked in by emergency vehicles and couldn’t leave. One man said he had to visit his wife in the hospital and an officer told him if he could find a way to squeeze his car out he was welcome to leave. The man was able to leave.

An Austintown detective collected evidence from a gray SUV in the parking lot.

At least one bullet hole can be seen in the front drivers side of the car just before the front door.

Austintown township police with the help of Youngstown police blocked off Meridian Road at a plaza in the 1000 block of the road, looking for shell casings. It appeared at least one casing was found in the southbound lanes.

Austintown Detective Jordan Yacovone said a man was shot and his condition is “very bad” but he had no other information.