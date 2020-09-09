Shooting on south side of Youngstown leaves one dead, one in hospital

Youngstown police were called to Cleveland Street off of Glenwood Avenue, saying it happened around 8:45 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One person is dead following a shooting on Youngstown’s south side Tuesday night.

A man in his 20s is dead after being taken to the hospital.

A 16-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

According to police, witnesses said the suspect got into a verbal argument with the victims. After the shooting, the suspect then drove off, witnesses said.

There was also a car on Cleveland Street that was shot up, and police placed markers where they found shell casings.