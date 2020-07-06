Suspect wanted after Liberty Twp. shooting sends man to hospital

Investigators said right after he was hurt, the victim went live on Facebook

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty Township police are looking for a man in connection to a shooting that happened in an apartment parking lot early Monday morning.

The suspect, Daryl Casey, Jr., is wanted on charges of felonious assault, having weapons under disability and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Casey and his neighbor — a man in his 20s — got into a verbal argument in a hallway of the apartment building.

Investigators said when the two got outside to the parking lot, Casey shot the man three or four times in the leg and then took off. Police said several bullets also went into an empty apartment.

Police executed a search warrant inside Casey’s apartment, where they said they found two firearms and ammunition.

“As far as we know, right now, it’s just a verbal dispute that turned into shots being fired. We do know that both subjects have lived in this apartment for two years. We haven’t had any calls looking at the previous history between the two and according to our victim, they relatively got along. They lived right across the hall from each other,” said Liberty Police Capt. Ray Buhala.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators said right after he was hurt, the victim went live on Facebook. They are now looking to recover that video.