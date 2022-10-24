YOUNGSTOWN, (Ohio) — A man charged with shooting a woman in June was sentenced Monday to nine months in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Criston Williams, 38, of Youngstown, who pleaded guilty earlier to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Williams was originally charged with felonious assault, accused of shooting his girlfriend in the arm on June 11 while they were in a car.

However, the woman recanted her statement that Williams had shot her. A man who was in the car when the shooting happened also refused to talk to police, said Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day.

Because of that, prosecutors could not go forward with the felonious assault charge.

Instead, Day and defense attorney Michael Kivlighan worked out the deal for the weapons charge.

Kivlighan said there were other charges against his client where he faced an “uphill battle” to be acquitted, so the weapons charge was a good compromise.

The sentence was recommended by both attorneys and Judge Krichbaum upheld the recommendation.

Williams has been free on bond while his case was pending. He entered an Alford Plea to the gun charge. An Alford Plea means a defendant maintains his innocence but admits that there is enough evidence that a jury may be able to convict him.

Day said the victim in the case has asked for a protection order to be lifted. He said in response to a question by Judge Krichbaum that he believes the two are still together.

Williams served a four-year prison sentence in 2008 on a felonious assault charge that was filed by Campbell police, but details of that case are not available.