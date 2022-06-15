SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Sharon Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Police were called to to the Dollar General Store on East State Street in Sharon around 10 p.m.

Police said that they gathered evidence of gunfire and met an injured person at a home in Sharon.

Officers confirmed that there was an exchange of gunfire between the injured person and another person who is at large.

Police said that charges are pending investigation.

Farrell Police Department, Sharon Fire Department, and the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office have assisted Sharon Police Department.