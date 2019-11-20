Shoeboxes filled with toys and goods for kids around the world collected this week

Anyone can pack a Christmas shoebox for Operation Christmas Child for underprivileged children

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – All week, donations of shoeboxes filled with toys and goods are being accepted for Operation Christmas Child.

The Christian-based national campaign sends Christmas cheer to underprivileged kids around the world.

“It’s fun to know that not only are you bringing joy to an individual you’ve never met, but that you’re bringing happiness and also, the message of Jesus. It just makes you feel good,” said Penny Huffman, with Tabernacle Evangelical Church in Austintown.

Anyone can pack a Christmas-wrapped shoebox with small gifts like simple hygiene items, school supplies, stuffed animals and stickers.

Operation Christmas Child also adds a Bible message to each box that shares the gospel and God’s love for them.