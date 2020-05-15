Shirts of encouragement donated to all Mercy Health workers in the Valley

A behavioral and health specialist will be giving the workers the shirts along with a debriefing exercise

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – While honoring National Hospital Week, two groups found a way to uplift those on the front lines of COVID-19.

Mercy Health Youngstown and Sherman Creative Promotions came together to donate encouraging T-shirts to every Mercy Health worker in the Mahoning Valley.

On Friday, members involved said they are glad to show that there are locals in the Valley who care about them.

“This pandemic has affected everyone in some way or another. The support really demonstrates exactly what these shirts say, that we are stronger together and together we’re going to get through this,” said Jennifer Stefanak from Mercy Health Youngstown.

Stefanak said a behavioral and health specialist will be giving the workers the shirts along with a debriefing exercise.