‘She’s scarred for life,’ Farrell family says of alleged special needs abuse victim

FARRELL, Pa. Ohio (WYTV) – Wearing a red hat and gray coat, Angel Thomas walked into District Court in Farrell Friday only to quickly learn that her hearing would be delayed because she needs to hire a new attorney.

Thomas is facing assault charges after police say she threw a pan of hot grease at a special needs adult she was caring for.

The alleged victim’s godmother, Tracy Sanders, says she learned there was trouble about a year ago.

“There was so much that was involved, and it just keeps unfolding,” Sanders said. “I went to Farrell P.D., got a police escort, and I went to her house and had her removed from the house.”

In a criminal complaint filed last February, the victim told police she had not told anyone about the problems because she had been living with Thomas and had nowhere else to go, adding she was afraid of the defendant.

“She’s scarred for life,” Sanders said. And she fears her goddaughter is not alone.

“There are special needs adults out there, not only her, but so many other that are walking through the same nightmare,” Sanders said.

While Sanders says people should report suspected cases of abuse to the authorities, Thomas remains free on bond but is due back in court early next month.