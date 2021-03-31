‘She’s a legend, absolutely’: Local pro racer tragically killed in Missouri ATV crash

Michelle Jenkins was competitive and fearless as a five-time national champion in her age group

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday in Missouri, Warren Township resident Michelle Jenkins was killed when she somehow lost control of her ATV during a practice run.

Michelle wasn’t just another women’s professional ATV Motocross racer and driver, her husband Brian says she was one of the best.

“Once she showed up with number five. She owned that,” he said.

Brian built Michelle an ATV on which she could win the Women’s ATV Motocross National Championship this year.

“As far as the women go, I would rank her top five in the world,” Brian said.

Michelle was a graduate of Mathews High School. She didn’t start racing until 2007, seven years after meeting Brian, who was in to motorcycles.

“So I said let’s not get dirt bikes, so we’d have to worry about knee injuries, hip injuries. Let’s get four-wheelers,” he said.

Michelle was competitive and fearless as a five-time national champion in her age group — she was 47.

Off the track though…

“Everybody else would tell me her voice, her laugh, how kind she was. How she helped people,” Brian said.

On Sunday in Missouri, she was practicing for the first race of the season. Brian normally would have been with her but he’d just started a new job and couldn’t leave. Somehow, Michelle lost control of her ATV.

“It was a traumatic, hard hit and it knocked Michelle out and left her unresponsive,” Brian said.

Brian was able to maintain his composure throughout the interview on Wednesday until we talked about the legacy his wife left behind in her sport.

“She’s a legend, absolutely. She is adored and loved by so many people,” he said.

There are no funeral arraignments yet for Michelle but there are plans to memorialize her during the season’s first race next weekend in Texas and again in late summer at a race in Pennsylvania.