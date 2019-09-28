Sherrod Brown and wife, Connie Schultz, discuss end of Youngstown Vindicator

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and his wife, Connie Schultz, a Pulitzer-prize winning columnist, discussed the importance of journalism during an event Friday sponsored by the Youngstown Press Club.

Speaking to about 100 people at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown, Schultz lamented the end of the Youngstown Vindicator and stressed the importance of watchdog journalism.

“They do need your support and they need your advertising support, or we’re not going to have the journalism we need to keep our country afloat,” she said.

Specifically, the two discussed the recent developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president.

“So little of this could have happened had journalists not been doing their job, month after month,” Schultz said.

For his part, the Democratic senator was questioned about the allegations Trump may have used his power for political gain. He seemingly dismissed comments that the investigation is part of a political witchhunt.

“The criticism of [Nancy] Pelosi has been, in part, saying the Democrats are gleeful about these revelations and I’ve spent a week in Washington…and nobody is gleeful. Nobody likes this,” he said.

Brown and Schultz also discussed the closure of GM Lordstown, the presidential election (Brown said Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren has run the best campaign thus far) and the importance of the working class.

Audience members also had the chance to question the two, asking about disparities in Ohio’s education system and challenges filling vacancies in the local workforce, among other issues.

The Youngstown Press Club’s event was part of a series of events dedicated to journalism and other media professions in the area.