ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Wednesday looking for help in identifying a few people.

The first is a suspected catalytic converter theft suspect. The image was taken September 27, 2022, at about 9:06 p.m., according to the time stamp on the video, in the Ellsworth area.

The other image is also from Ellsworth on Gault Road. Investigators did not say why they want more information on the people in those video images.

If you recognize anyone in the photos, call Detective Mondora at 330-480-5051.