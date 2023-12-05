BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County Sheriff’s report is revealing more details into the murder investigation following the death of teacher Michelle Long.

A call log contained in the report states that Long’s boyfriend called police around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after he said he found her dead, shot in her truck in the 29900 block of Carey Rd. The truck was sitting at the end of the driveway and was running at the time.

The call log indicated that it appeared as if Long had been shot through the driver’s side window of the truck.

Sheriff Brian McLaughlin has said the death is under investigation and that they had a person of interest in the case.

According to reports, after deputies were called out to investigate the shooting, they executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of N. Market St. in Lisbon the following day. During that search, 72-year-old William Long, Sr. was arrested on an obstructing official business charge. The report does not indicate why charges were filed against Long.

Reports state that various items were seized as evidence, including an iPhone that had suspected bloodstains on it, electronic devices like an iPad and a router/modem, and paper printouts of text messages.

According to reports, Long had been going through a divorce at the time of her death. Investigators said it was contentious as a judge denied a request by her ex-husband for a larger share of the couple’s assets the week of her death.

Long worked at Leetonia Exempted Village High School as a math/STEM/industry teacher and coach.

Services are scheduled Friday for Long at St. Paul’s Luthern Church in Leetonia. Visitation will be before the 7 p.m. service, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.