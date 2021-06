NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Before Friday night’s Scrappers game at Eastwood Field, there will be a prescription drug disposal event.

The sheriff’s office is collecting unused, expired and unwanted medications.

Just go to the TAG trailer before the game to get rid of your meds safely and securely.

For each container you give them, they’ll give you some free tickets to the Scrappers game.

Please keep the medication in its original container.