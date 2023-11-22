AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In assembly-line fashion, Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies and a group of volunteers carried boxes containing turkey dinners out to waiting vehicles to be delivered for Thanksgiving.

Inside, another group busily packed containers so they could be loaded into boxes for carryout. Among them were 10 young members of the Greenford Lutheran Church.

“They don’t have school today, so… they took their day off to enjoy and come here and prepare dinners for those who aren’t as blessed as we are,” said Evan Schaefer, of Greenford Lutheran Church.

For the last 16 years, the Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the Austintown Senior Center to prepare and then deliver holiday meals to local residents who might otherwise be spending Thanksgiving alone.

“They have no family to go to, they’re not going to even have a meal, so not only are we delivering a meal, but it’s someone that goes saying, ‘Happy Thanksgiving. We didn’t forget about you. You are still important,'” said Leah Sakacs, of Sight for All United.

The delivery list is compiled by directors with the Senior Center as well as other social service agencies. Sheriff’s deputies do a lot of the advance work, including roasting the turkeys — 33 of them this year — and providing meals for more than 360 people.

“It’s definitely just another step of community service and giving back to the community, and it also helps people relate with law enforcement, especially in today’s day and age,” said Sheriff Jerry Green.

It’s all to make the holiday a little brighter for others.